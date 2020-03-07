Video: Hugo Lloris’ blunder gifts Burnley’s Chris Wood a goal against Spurs

In the 13th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, Sean Dyche’s side were gifted the lead.

Midfielder Eric Dier headed a cross out of the box and into the path of Jay Rodriguez, the former West Bromwich Albion striker fired a speculative effort towards goal.

Hugo Lloris failed to keep hold of the forward’s powerful volley and spilled the ball into the path of Rodriguez’s strike partner – Chris Wood.

Wood made no mistake as he slid to the floor to put the ball into the back of the net.

There was a potential handball by Dwight McNeil in the buildup to the goal, should VAR have ruled out this effort?

Take a look at Lloris’ costly mistake below:

Pictures from Canal+.