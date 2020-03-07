Video: James Milner’s insane goal-line clearance for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

In the 60th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth, James Milner put his body on the line to keep the Reds’ lead intact.

Bournemouth ace Ryan Fraser lobbed the ball over a rushing Adrian and the ball looked destined to fly into the back of the net.

Makeshift full-back James Milner wasn’t prepared to give up though, he sprinted towards goal before pulling off a superb acrobatic clearance on the goal-line.

Take a look at the tireless star’s heroics below: