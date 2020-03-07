Video: Lionel Messi scores fine penalty for Barcelona against Real Sociedad

Barcelona took a late lead in the 81st minute of this evening’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad after being awarded a penalty.

Robin Le Normand was punished for a handball during an aerial duel with Clement Lenglet. Lionel Messi stepped up confidently to the penalty spot and tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

The goalkeeper went the right way, but he had no chance of keeping out a strike that was this accurate.

Sociedad fans will be devastated, especially considering that Messi escaped punishment after appearing to stamp on defender Diego Llorente earlier in the game.

