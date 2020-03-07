Video: Liverpool fans will love pre-match Milner team-talk as LFC stars warm up

James Milner returns to the Liverpool starting line-up against Bournemouth on Saturday, and his influence will be felt off the pitch too.

The stalwart boasts plenty of experience and quality, and his presence could be crucial as the Merseyside giants look to end a disappointing run of results.

Defeats to Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea over the past fortnight have dampened spirits slightly, but a win over Bournemouth this weekend will no doubt lift them and edge them closer to wrapping up the Premier League title.

With that in mind, they’ll need calm heads and experience on Saturday to come through and secure all three points, and judging from the video below, Milner will play a crucial role for Jurgen Klopp on the pitch with his leadership qualities.

The 34-year-old even had words of advice for his teammates as they warmed up ahead of the game, which will no doubt help them stay calm and focused on the task at hand…

? "Everything we do, highest tempo!" Klopp's Lieutenant on the pitch! Liverpool may be out of sight in the league but James Milner isn't about to let standards slip on his return the Premier League XI. pic.twitter.com/JhGX5mcmi3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2020