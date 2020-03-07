Video: Mohamed Salah produces brilliant finish to draw Liverpool level vs Bournemouth

Liverpool fell behind against Bournemouth on Saturday but there was relief as Mohamed Salah found an equaliser soon after.

Callum Wilson broke the deadlock early on for the visitors at Anfield, although Jurgen Klopp was left fuming after a shove on Joe Gomez in the build-up to the goal went unpunished.

The mood at Anfield improved soon after though, as Salah found a brilliant finish to draw them level to alleviate some of the pressure for the Premier League title chasers.

As seen in the video below, the Reds forward cut in from the right and found the bottom corner with a fine strike, and it wasn’t long after that Sadio Mane turned things around and put Liverpool ahead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to take another step towards the Premier League title, and they would certainly have settled some nerves with a quick double salvo…

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.

Give Liverpool a chance, and they'll take it ?? Mo Salah scores an equalizer ? pic.twitter.com/IVncqcZvwn — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2020