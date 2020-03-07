Video: Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo scores fine goal for Mallorca vs Eibar

In the 78th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Eibar and Real Mallorca, Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo bagged a superb goal for his loan club.

One of Los Blancos’ most exciting talents picked up the ball on the edge of the box, the ace used his tricky dribbling to create some space from two defenders before drilling the ball into the back of the net.

Kubo’s effort right into the bottom corner, the goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this.

