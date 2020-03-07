Video: Sadio Mane’s composed finish puts Liverpool ahead vs Bournemouth

Liverpool fell behind to Bournemouth on Saturday, but goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane quickly restored order at Anfield.

Callum Wilson broke the deadlock early on to create some nerves for the Merseyside giants, who haven’t been in great form in recent games.

SEE MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah produces brilliant finish to draw Liverpool level vs Bournemouth

However, they produced a brilliant response with Salah first drawing them level with a top finish, before Mane completed the comeback with a composed finish in a one-on-one, as seen in the video below.

It came after a beautifully weighted pass from Virgil van Dijk, with Liverpool going into the half-time break with a lead to protect as they look to take another big step towards securing the Premier League title this season.

Video courtesy of Stadium Astro.

My word, this is clinical from Liverpool ? Van Dijk feeds through Mane and just look what it means to Jurgen Klopp!#OptusSport #PL #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/WLsJ4Ng7x0 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 7, 2020