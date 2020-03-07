Video: These fans on Lionel Messi’s ‘disgusting’ stamp on Sociedad’s Llorente

In the 29th minute of today’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, superstar Lionel Messi appeared to stamp on defender Diego Llorente.

Llorente tackled the Barcelona forward and as he slid across the floor Messi’s foot stamped into the defender’s ankle. The Argentine great wasn’t punished at all for this incident.

Considering that both players were clearly off balance, was Messi’s stamp intentional or was it just an accident that will undoubtedly leave Llorente with some scars.

Messi was booked later in the game for a separate challenge on Mikel Merino.

How is this not a red card despite the ref seeing it? Oh I forgot it's La Liga.. The same organization that gave Messi POT – Month despite just scoring in one La liga game the whole month.pic.twitter.com/gTeSb96anT — Henry Orji (@Hunccho) March 7, 2020

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the incident:

Lionel Messi got his third straight yellow card today, but someone is going to have to explain to me how he got away with this stamp on Diego Llorente https://t.co/bm8WUwOvHO — Gianni Verschueren (@ReverschPass) March 7, 2020

If that Messi stamp was sergio Ramos nah 10 match ban ?? — HAMAN (@realyazid) March 7, 2020

Messi could stamp any player on the face in front of the ref and get away with it — D? (@DansLdn__) March 7, 2020

messi should be have red card the player most over protected of all time @LaLiga what a mafia. — JOAQUIN PHOENIX OSCAR WINNER (@CINEMA1880) March 7, 2020

Messi should have a red card. La liga is so rigged ???. Worse league in the world. #BARRSO #BarcaSociedad — Jesse (@HalaMadrid3310) March 7, 2020

@ME3RYAM if this was ramos , he would’ve been sent off lol — Arthur (@YSoSerious99) March 7, 2020

Disgusting player — Erik (@ErikArechiga) March 7, 2020

Messi with a disgusting action, this is your idol? — aida (@villgsRM) March 7, 2020

Should the six-time Ballon d’Or winner have seen red for this?