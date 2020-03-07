Menu

Video: These fans on Lionel Messi’s ‘disgusting’ stamp on Sociedad’s Llorente

In the 29th minute of today’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, superstar Lionel Messi appeared to stamp on defender Diego Llorente.

Llorente tackled the Barcelona forward and as he slid across the floor Messi’s foot stamped into the defender’s ankle. The Argentine great wasn’t punished at all for this incident.

Considering that both players were clearly off balance, was Messi’s stamp intentional or was it just an accident that will undoubtedly leave Llorente with some scars.

Messi was booked later in the game for a separate challenge on Mikel Merino.

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the incident:

Should the six-time Ballon d’Or winner have seen red for this?

