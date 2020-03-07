Video: These fans on Sadio Mane’s ‘blatant’ dive for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Some football fans believe that Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane should’ve been punished for an apparent dive in the late stages of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Bournemouth this afternoon.

In the 86th minute of the encounter, a long ball was played into the path of Mane, the Liverpool forward looks to have been tangled with Bournemouth full-back Jack Stacey.

After Stacey fell to the floor, Mane also collapsed to the ground. Some supporters think the Senegalese star dived, is there a chance that this was just a product of Mane being off balance?

Here’s reaction from some football fans on the incident:

What are your thoughts? Did Mane attempt to deceive the official or are things being blown out of proportion?