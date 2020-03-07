Video: VAR awards Alexandre Lacazette’s goal for Arsenal vs West Ham

In the 78th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham, the Gunners took the lead through Alexandre Lacazette.

Talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw his shot from outside the box blocked, the ball was deflected forward into Mesut Ozil’s path.

The World Cup winner headed the ball across goal, leaving Alexandre Lacazette free to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but VAR overruled the referee’s decision to hand the Gunners a crucial goal.

Take a look at Arsenal’s crucial goal below:

It took some VAR confirmation, but ARSENAL LEAD ? pic.twitter.com/0aEBVnYoso — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2020

Pictures from Canal+.