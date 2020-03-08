Menu

“Already a United legend”: These fans hail the impact of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford

Manchester United ran away 2-0 winners against Man City in the Manchester derby earlier today. Anthony Martial opened the scoring after a quick pass from Bruno Fernandes from a chipped free-kick. It was quick thinking from Fernandes who has been hailed by fans as having a transformational effect on Manchester United.

United then got a late second goal from Scott McTominay after Ederson’s misplaced throw straight to the midfielder who scored first-time curling a shot into the net.

Fans were naturally chuffed after beating their city rivals and hailed the performances of their players as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterminded United’s first double over City since when Sir Alex Ferguson was managing the club:

Bruno Fernandes has quickly adapted to life in England and has been involved in Manchester United’s cause going forward with assists and goals.

While Solskjaer has quickly transformed the Red Devils’ fortunes, who are now on a 10 game unbeaten run towards the end of this season.

