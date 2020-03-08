Manchester United ran away 2-0 winners against Man City in the Manchester derby earlier today. Anthony Martial opened the scoring after a quick pass from Bruno Fernandes from a chipped free-kick. It was quick thinking from Fernandes who has been hailed by fans as having a transformational effect on Manchester United.

United then got a late second goal from Scott McTominay after Ederson’s misplaced throw straight to the midfielder who scored first-time curling a shot into the net.

Fans were naturally chuffed after beating their city rivals and hailed the performances of their players as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterminded United’s first double over City since when Sir Alex Ferguson was managing the club:

Even if he was vaporized by aliens tomorrow, @B_Fernandes8 is already a United legend after playing a derby like this. — Benoît Lelièvre (@BenoitLelievre) March 8, 2020

Old Trafford was absolutely rocking today especially after Scott McTominay’s goal. What a difference the signings of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have made. #MUFC — Luke Augustus (@Luke_Augustus29) March 8, 2020

From what I’ve seen Bruno Fernandes is twice the player Paul Pogba is for about half the money… — Tim Nice-Not-Dim (@hhcc_grey) March 8, 2020

To be fair to United, that Bruno Fernandes has done something special there!

He’s turned No Frills Corn Flakes into Kellogs Frosties — Jonty Culshaw (@jculshaw9) March 8, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is a baller. What a signing he’s turned out to be — Akash Sodhi (@AkashSodhi20) March 8, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has quickly adapted to life in England and has been involved in Manchester United’s cause going forward with assists and goals.

While Solskjaer has quickly transformed the Red Devils’ fortunes, who are now on a 10 game unbeaten run towards the end of this season.