To the delight of Arsenal fans everywhere, one of their biggest stars has confirmed that he’s very happy in the red half of north London.

As Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the top honours again, with Champions League football hopefully to come in 2020/21, the Spaniard will be delighted to hear the words of his captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“I love the fans here and when I was younger I used to watch Arsenal because they had always great players, and yeah they won trophies as well,” he told the Premier League, cited by The Mirror.

“So I think it’s really a pleasure to be here, I’m really happy. I think that’s the feeling.”

The Mirror also note interest in the player from Real Madrid and Barcelona, both of whom would offer Champions League football, which at this moment in time isn’t a given for the 30-year-old.

Playing at the very top level is something he’s yet to do with the Gunners, and as he hasn’t yet put pen to paper on a new deal, the possibility of moving on remains.

However, there’s no guarantee that playing for either of Spain’s ‘big two’ will match the happiness he feels with his current employers.

And the question of who he might replace at either of those clubs is a legitimate one.

Barcelona will play Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi ahead of anyone else, as has been seen this season before the Uruguayan was injured.

Real Madrid have Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez in situ already.

As captain and first choice for Arsenal, that has to play a part in his thinking over the next few months.