Things appear to be going from bad to worse for Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Without some of their best players because of injury, and going through a period of form that can only be described as abject at times, the last thing Jose Mourinho needs is a word of warning from his chairman, Daniel Levy, over the club’s summer spending plans.

At present, the north Londoners find themselves in eighth position in the Premier League, and seven points away from the Champions League places.

According to football.london, who cite a meeting between Mr. Levy and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust, it would appear that Mourinho will have significantly less to spend in the summer transfer window if Spurs don’t qualify for the Champions League.

“Funds were ring-fenced for the summer, however, not qualifying for the Champions League would have an impact all round,” it quotes Levy as saying.

After becoming used to a sparkling brand of attacking football under Mauricio Pochettino, the arrival of Mourinho has seen fans having to put up with a much more pragmatic and often defensive style.

Though the Portuguese is unlikely to change to suit anyone else, he will need to put points on the board to ensure he at least has a chance of getting the funds he needs to take Spurs forward in 2020/21.