Video: Carlos Tevez scores title-winning goal for Boca Juniors after good luck kiss with Diego Maradona

Former Premier League star Carlos Tevez had a great night as he scored the goal that wrapped up the title for Boca Juniors.

Watch Tevez’s strike in the video below, with the veteran Argentine showing he’s still got it after so many other memorable moments in a great career.

The celebration is also sheer passion from Tevez, and apparently he owes his success to a good luck kiss with Maradona before the game!

As reported by the Mirror, the 36-year-old gave Maradona a full kiss on the lips before his strike ensured Boca beat River Plate to the title.

“I knew I had to kiss Diego, I was lucky that way…sometimes you have to look for luck,” he said, as quoted by the Mirror.

Tevez also won Premier League titles with both Manchester United and Manchester City in his time in England, and followed that up with two Serie A title victories in his time at Juventus.