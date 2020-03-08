Menu

“Running the show” – Chelsea ace praised for first half performance vs Everton by these impressed Blues fans

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chelsea look to have a real talent on their hands in the form of 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour as he shines again in today’s Premier League match with Everton.

The teenager burst onto the scene in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and he’s been given another opportunity by manager Frank Lampard today, and so far he’s making the most of his chance.

MORE: Video: Mason Mount’s smart finish gives Chelsea the lead vs Everton

Of course, it remains to be seen how Gilmour will develop, with many wonderkids initially looking promising before failing to maintain that level or deal with the hype, but for now Chelsea fans are really enjoying the rise of this promising talent.

More Stories / Chelsea FC

When even Roy Keane is lavishing you with praise you must be doing something right, and Gilmour already looks very much at home at this high level despite his inexperience.

Chelsea lead Everton 2-0 at the break and at the moment Twitter is being dominated by CFC supporters singling out their new wonderkid for praise…

More Stories Billy Gilmour