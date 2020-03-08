Chelsea look to have a real talent on their hands in the form of 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour as he shines again in today’s Premier League match with Everton.

The teenager burst onto the scene in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and he’s been given another opportunity by manager Frank Lampard today, and so far he’s making the most of his chance.

Of course, it remains to be seen how Gilmour will develop, with many wonderkids initially looking promising before failing to maintain that level or deal with the hype, but for now Chelsea fans are really enjoying the rise of this promising talent.

When even Roy Keane is lavishing you with praise you must be doing something right, and Gilmour already looks very much at home at this high level despite his inexperience.

Chelsea lead Everton 2-0 at the break and at the moment Twitter is being dominated by CFC supporters singling out their new wonderkid for praise…

Billy gilmour running the show — Robbo (@Robbo19867448) March 8, 2020

Billy gilmour is the root of our attacks. Running the show in midfield. — HEISENBERG ? (@Uncle__Lix) March 8, 2020

Billy Gilmour? really running the show here #CHEEVE — KaYcee™ Young Black Male? (@Jojokay3) March 8, 2020

Gilmour is running the show?? @ChelseaFC — charley barker (@charleybarker17) March 8, 2020

Pedro’s goal was a brilliant team goal. Billy Gilmour’s desire to always look for a forward pass even under pressure is a key factor. What a talent ???????? pic.twitter.com/l86uBaE2Sh — Dev (@devsbluearmy) March 8, 2020

Billy Gilmour is a gem. He's running the show yet again. — Alex (@CFCALEX20) March 8, 2020

Billy Gilmour’s vision and passing is absolutely incredible, such a great talent, always moving, his positioning is great, always going forward. You love to see it. — ??? ???? ??????? ??? (@CFC_Aleeex) March 8, 2020

Gilmour is a joy too much..lots to learn but you can't hate on this rare talent His composure and vision is top notch..Just 18! — sinzuu? (@sinzuugram) March 8, 2020