Loads of Chelsea fans are reacting with great excitement to the news that 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour has been given a start in today’s Premier League clash with Everton.

The Scottish wonderkid really shone in Chelsea’s recent FA Cup win over Liverpool, and it’s fair to say he’s probably earned himself a chance at Premier League level now.

Gilmour comes into an rather attack-minded midfield alongside Mason Mount and Ross Barkley, and it will be interesting to see what he can do against Everton today.

Chelsea fans are pleased to see Lampard give Gilmour this opportunity, and another decision that stands out is the return to the starting XI for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish shot-stopper recently lost his place for a few games, though he also impressed when given a run-out in that FA Cup victory over Liverpool and surely deserves another chance as his stand-in Willy Caballero hasn’t looked particularly convincing either.

Here’s some of the best Twitter reaction to today’s Chelsea team news…

Billy Gilmour masterclass incoming — amy (@MagicZiyech) March 8, 2020

Billy Gilmour makes hist first Premier League START! ? Full team here ??https://t.co/ycozXPwNds — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) March 8, 2020

Chelsea XI: Reece on the bench. Mainly due to Alonso’s great form, so Azpi doesn’t slide over there, but Frank probably wants him out there, especially w/o Jorginho’s leadership. Still don’t love it. Glad Kepa & Billy are starting. And glad Tino & Broja are on bench. Meh… — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 8, 2020

Thanks God Gilmour is playing — tg. ?? (@Jobservetamere) March 8, 2020

Billy Gilmour starting ? — STARBOY SLIM (@Sonofkate1) March 8, 2020

Best possible line up with the players available, apart from James being bench. Good to see Kepa back, deserved it. — Flip (@Lxmpard) March 8, 2020