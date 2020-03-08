Menu

“Masterclass incoming” – Lampard makes bold selection choice for Chelsea vs Everton and these Blues fans love it

Loads of Chelsea fans are reacting with great excitement to the news that 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour has been given a start in today’s Premier League clash with Everton.

The Scottish wonderkid really shone in Chelsea’s recent FA Cup win over Liverpool, and it’s fair to say he’s probably earned himself a chance at Premier League level now.

Gilmour comes into an rather attack-minded midfield alongside Mason Mount and Ross Barkley, and it will be interesting to see what he can do against Everton today.

Chelsea fans are pleased to see Lampard give Gilmour this opportunity, and another decision that stands out is the return to the starting XI for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Billy Gilmour in action for Chelsea

The Spanish shot-stopper recently lost his place for a few games, though he also impressed when given a run-out in that FA Cup victory over Liverpool and surely deserves another chance as his stand-in Willy Caballero hasn’t looked particularly convincing either.

Here’s some of the best Twitter reaction to today’s Chelsea team news…

