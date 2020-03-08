Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has reportedly dealt the club a huge blow by rejecting the offer of a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has had a decent season for the Blues, scoring 15 goals in all competitions in his first campaign as first choice for such a big club.

Abraham’s previous experience has mainly come at Championship level with impressive loan stints at Bristol City and Aston Villa, so there was no guarantee he would make it for a club with top four ambitions.

The 22-year-old looks to have a bright future in the game, so Chelsea fans won’t be pleased to hear the Daily Mirror report that he’s rejected a new contract from the west Londoners.

It remains to be seen if CFC can persuade Abraham to change his mind and commit his future to the club, but they could really do without letting this top young player go.

Chelsea already have issues up front as Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi don’t look like reliable backup options, and it could take big money to sign a considerable upgrade on Abraham.

The Mirror suggest they’ll have to up their offer to Abraham as he wants to be paid as much as some of the other big names at Stamford Bridge.