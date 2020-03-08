It looks like Frank Lampard has another jewel on his hands at Chelsea.

In his first Premier League start, against Everton, Billy Gilmour looked accomplished, confident and full of energy throughout the match.

What’s more, his 74 completed passes was more than anyone else on the pitch.

74 – Billy Gilmour completed more passes than any other player in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Everton. Assured. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/mO66PrFV1G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

The 18-year-old’s accuracy on the ball belied his tender years and inexperience at Premier League level, but he backed that up with good old-fashioned hard work too.

With 12.63km run, he covered more ground than any of his team-mates, and with those sort of stats in mind, he’s given Lampard the best type of problem.

Billy Gilmour covered 12.62km today, more than any other #CFC player. He also completed 74 passes which was more than anyone else. 93% accuracy. #CHEEVE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 8, 2020

Though he might not yet get a long run in the side, he’s already shown in the short time he’s been relied upon by the Blues, that he’s something special.

With the manager known to be a fan of bringing through youth as and when circumstances allow, Gilmour’s emergence couldn’t have come at a better time.