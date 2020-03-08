Menu

Chelsea youngster boasts hugely impressive stats from first Premier League start

It looks like Frank Lampard has another jewel on his hands at Chelsea.

In his first Premier League start, against Everton, Billy Gilmour looked accomplished, confident and full of energy throughout the match.

What’s more, his 74 completed passes was more than anyone else on the pitch.

The 18-year-old’s accuracy on the ball belied his tender years and inexperience at Premier League level, but he backed that up with good old-fashioned hard work too.

With 12.63km run, he covered more ground than any of his team-mates, and with those sort of stats in mind, he’s given Lampard the best type of problem.

Though he might not yet get a long run in the side, he’s already shown in the short time he’s been relied upon by the Blues, that he’s something special.

With the manager known to be a fan of bringing through youth as and when circumstances allow, Gilmour’s emergence couldn’t have come at a better time.

