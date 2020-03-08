Everyone who follows football will know by now that former Manchester United captain Roy Keane does not give out praise easily.

So this video clip below is quite astonishing in a way, with the Irishman absolutely lavishing Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour with huge praise for the way he played against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

On Billy Gilmour: Roy ?"I was at home with a cup of tea and a bit of chocolate, with no volume on and I got out of my seat and said who is this kid in midfield. He looked world-class.” pic.twitter.com/siCt60vwcD — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) March 8, 2020

Chelsea have brought through more young players in recent times, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham among the club’s most promising academy products.

Gilmour, however, also looks the real deal and Keane says he couldn’t believe how good he looked against Liverpool, admitting that he got up out of his seat to check who it was, as he thought it was a more senior player.

CFC boss Frank Lampard has handed Gilmour a start against Everton today and it will be interesting to see if the 18-year-old can impress again.