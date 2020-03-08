Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has admitted he tried his best to leave the club during the January transfer window.

The France international has not had the easiest time this season, playing only eight Premier League games so far and scoring just the one goal.

It is little surprise to hear Giroud seemed to want out of Stamford Bridge this winter, with Sky Italy among the sources at the time to link him with a move away.

Speaking about his situation now as he ended up staying at Chelsea, the former Arsenal man has confirmed the speculation over his future was accurate.

Speaking to Telefoot, as translated by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella in the tweet below, Giroud says he could have ended up at Inter Milan, Lazio, Tottenham or Lyon, while French national team boss Didier Deschamps advised him against joining an MLS club…

Giroud has confirmed reports around his possible January departure in an interview with Telefoot. He wanted an Inter move most of all but Tottenham, Lazio and Lyon all tried too. Deschamps told him not to go to MLS. "Even I saw myself elsewhere to be honest." "I tried everything" — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 8, 2020

Giroud surely won’t be at Chelsea for much longer as his contract will expire at the end of this season and it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which he’d end up renewing his deal, or even being offered the chance to do so.