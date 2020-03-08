Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team had reason to celebrate winning the Manchester derby on Sunday.

The win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side not only took them into fifth place and in with a real chance of Champions League football next season, but it also saw them equal an incredible stat.

It’s been 59 long years since the Red Devils have completed a league double over both Manchester City and Chelsea in the same season.

Not since 1961 have the Old Trafford outfit managed the feat, and even Sir Alex Ferguson can’t have that on his record.

It’s seemed as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been a manager under pressure for some time, but United really appear to have turned the corner both in results and performance terms.

Though he didn’t score on the day, Bruno Fernandes was again influential, not least when his inventive free-kick assist teed up Anthony Martial for the opener.

Indeed, the presence of the Portuguese in the United midfield has had a marked effect on how they’ve played since January.

With nine games left in the 2019/20 campaign, and with United in such good form, there’s a cause for real optimism at Old Trafford again.