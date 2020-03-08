Juventus star Paulo Dybala is reportedly close to signing a new contract with the club.

The Argentine international had a disappointing 2018/19 but his performances have been much better this season, netting 12 goals and providing as many assists in 33 appearances across all competitions so far.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Dybala was close to joining Manchester United last summer but decided to stay at Juventus and is now on the brink of signing a new five-year contract. It has also been suggested that the 26-year-old’s new deal would see him earn a yearly salary of over €7 million.

Currently valued at €90 million according to Transfermarkt, Dybala has made 215 appearances for Juventus since joining them from Palermo, netting 90 goals while providing 36 assists.

Dybala has done pretty well for the Bianconeri this season and will be looking to end 2019/20 on a high. The Argentine will be needed to be at his very best if the Serie A side are to retain their title and win the Champions League.

Given his performances this season, it won’t be a surprise if Juve would try and tie him down to a new contract. The club would surely benefit if Dybala does pen a new deal.