After being comprehensively beaten by Chelsea on Sunday, an alarming stat came to light for one Everton player.

England’s number one goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, won’t be happy to know that he’s conceded the most goals amongst Premier League custodians this season (46), made the most errors (5) leading to shots, and has conceded the most goals from outside the box (8).

Jordan Pickford among PL goalkeepers this season: • most goals conceded (46) • most goals conceded from outside of the box (8) • most errors leading to shots (5) England's number one. ???

Sat in 12th place after Sunday’s defeat, Everton could do with climbing the table by season’s end, though any rebuilding job that Carlo Ancelotti may be undertaking is surely going to take longer than a few months.

One of the areas it appears he will need to look at is with his keeper, and Pickford’s form will surely have Gareth Southgate retaining a keen interest between now and Euro 2020.

If England want to do well at the tournament, then each player will need to be at the top of their game and full of confidence to give themselves a chance at glory.

Pickford has 10 games with his club to get back to that level.