Former Arsenal forward Gervinho missed an absolute sitter for Parma against SPAL in their Serie A clash today.

It wasn’t certain that this game would go ahead due to fears about spreading coronavirus, with the crisis getting particularly bad in Italy.

??? What a miss from Gervinho! ? Parma should have been 1-0 up there pic.twitter.com/vtRpLTkxr9 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 8, 2020

However, the match is being played, albeit behind closed doors – though Gervinho might wish it hadn’t gone ahead after all!

Watch as the Ivorian totally scuffs an easy chance over the bar from close range in a manner many Arsenal fans will no doubt find familiar…