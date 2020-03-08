Menu

Video: Former Arsenal star produces HORROR miss in Serie A clash

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal forward Gervinho missed an absolute sitter for Parma against SPAL in their Serie A clash today.

It wasn’t certain that this game would go ahead due to fears about spreading coronavirus, with the crisis getting particularly bad in Italy.

However, the match is being played, albeit behind closed doors – though Gervinho might wish it hadn’t gone ahead after all!

Watch as the Ivorian totally scuffs an easy chance over the bar from close range in a manner many Arsenal fans will no doubt find familiar…

