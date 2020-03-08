Video: Olivier Giroud scores as Chelsea run riot against Everton

Olivier Giroud has scored for Chelsea as they threaten to absolutely run riot against Everton in today’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Watch below as the Frenchman pounces to prod home a Willian cross, making it 4-0 against a struggling Everton side in this one-sided affair.

"It's horrendous defending by Everton." Chelsea are running riot at Stamford Bridge!

Giroud hasn’t had many opportunities this season, but he recently scored in the win over Tottenham and has helped himself to another today.

The 33-year-old will hope this can earn him more chances to start games and put himself firmly back in contention for a place in France’s squad for Euro 2020 this summer.