Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Jordan Henderson could return to full training today.

The Reds captain sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Atletico Madrid which has seen him miss all the matches that have followed. In Henderson’s absence, Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end as they lost 3-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend.

However, Klopp has said that the England international could return to full training today but didn’t say anything regarding his availability for the second leg against Atleti at Anfield on Wednesday. The Liverpool boss added that Andy Robertson who didn’t play against Bournemouth should be ready to play against Diego Simeone’s side.

Speaking to the club’s official website following yesterday’s 2-1 win against the Cherries, Klopp said: “What I hear, it should be possible [for them to be available for Atletico]. If we then do it, I don’t know. Robbo should not be a problem; he only missed today pretty much. He finished the session yesterday and afterwards felt something, but it was then nothing in the end.

“Hendo was out, I don’t know exactly in this moment, but I think he will train tomorrow. If that looks good, I have to make a decision. For sure [it will be good to have him back] and some others as well.”

Henderson has been a key player for Liverpool this season so far and with Alisson doubtful for the clash against Atleti, Klopp would undoubtedly be glad to see the England international back in action along with Robertson.

The Reds currently trail 0-1 on aggregate but given their squad that the match is at Anfield, there’s still a good chance of them qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.