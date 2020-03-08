Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly eager for the Blues to seriously test Manchester United’s resolve to hold on to goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer.

The young shot-stopper is enjoying a superb season on loan at Sheffield United and could realistically proven an upgrade on the struggling David de Gea for United next season.

However, it’s far from certain that Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be ready to make that big call, and this seems to put Chelsea in contention for Henderson’s signature, according to the Daily Star.

The report explains that Lampard is keen on Henderson to replace his own struggling ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and that it could cost around £25million to sign the 22-year-old, though he could also be targeted for a loan move to Stamford Bridge.

CFC fans will certainly hope their goalkeeping situation can be resolved, and it would be an added bonus for the club to poach one of their rivals’ best young players.

Henderson looks the real deal at this level and could even be the best possible pick for England manager Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020 this summer.