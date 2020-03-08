Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hailed Billy Gilmour, stating that having a player like him is a boost for the club.

The 17-year-old has featured in seven matches for the Blues this season so far including two Premier League appearances against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. Gilmour has produced some pretty decent performances for Chelsea, particularly against Liverpool in the FA Cup which his team won 2-0 thanks to goals from Willian and Ross Barkley.

Azpilicueta hailed the teenager’s performances in that match and said that having a player with his playing style is good for the team. As quoted by Evening Standrard, the Spaniard said: “He has a great personality and that’s why when he goes on the pitch he always wants the ball. The level he showed against Liverpool was amazing: the composure he had, the way he played, the way he defended, he fought for every ball.

“It’s massive for us to have a player with this style of play. Now he has an opportunity and I am sure the way he played against Liverpool, and the way he behaves, he can be very important for us. He is still only 18 years old and he has a great future ahead of him. I am very pleased for him and now the only way he can go is improving every day.”

Gilmour is making his first Premier League start for Chelsea in today’s match against Everton and will be eager to put in a good performance. Provided the 17-year-old keeps doing well, we could see him receive more first-team opportunities next season and get a call-up to Scotland’s national team.