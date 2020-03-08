Jose Mourinho has genuinely made a worse start at Tottenham than Tim Sherwood

Hiring Jose Mourinho always looked a bit of a risk for Tottenham, with the Special One not really particularly special anymore after difficult ends to his previous two jobs at Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Portuguese tactician seems to do more harm than good at his clubs these days, with his style of football no longer good enough in this more tactically sophisticated and attack-minded era, and that’s starting to show once again after a difficult start at Spurs.

Still, you would at least expect Mourinho to do a better job than Tim Sherwood…

It seems, however, that his stats after 17 Premier League games in charge now show he’s doing slightly worse than Sherwood, who was a bit of a laughing stock after his brief reign in north London, while his lack of success in other jobs since then shows he was surely the wrong choice for a club of this size.

Tim Sherwood first 17:

32 points

30 goals scored

24 goals conceded

5 clean sheets Jose Mourinho first 17:

27 points

29 goals scored

22 goals conceded

2 clean sheets — adam (@fraubele) March 7, 2020

See the stats above, however, as Sherwood managed more wins, more goals scored and even more clean sheets – something that used to be Mourinho’s speciality – in his first 17 league games in charge than Mourinho has in the same period.

These numbers should really hammer home just how much this once-great manager has fallen, and one has to wonder how much longer he’ll last at Tottenham.

After that, will another big club really gamble on Mourinho again?