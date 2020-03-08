Juventus failed with attempt to move Lyon fixture to Malta amid Coronavirus crisis

This could be an interesting time for football, with health fears around the world meaning a lot of games could be called off or played behind closed doors.

We’re seeing that in Italy just now, and it sounds like Juventus had tried to come up with a clever idea to ensure they would have some fans for their Champions League second leg vs Lyon.

The French side come in with a 1-0 lead so having some kind of home advantage could be crucial for Juve, and a report from mfa.com stated that they tried to move the fixture to Malta.

Ultimately the request was turned down and it’s been fully ruled out, mainly due to fears of Italian fans travelling and continuing the spread of the virus – something that would defeat the whole purpose of playing it behind closed doors.

It now appears that the game will be played in front of an empty Allianz Stadium unless something drastically changes, and Juve will need a big performance to overcome that first-leg defeat.