Manchester City are reportedly ready to sell Sergio Aguero in this summer’s transfer window if they can’t offer their star player Champions League football next season.

The Premier League champions are facing a two-year ban from all European competitions and it could mean an elite talent like Aguero missing out on ever having a realistic stab at winning the biggest prize in football.

According to the Sun, this has led City to decide they would be willing to sanction the Argentine’s exit this summer, even though the player himself is not particularly looking to leave Manchester.

It will certainly be interesting to see if City do end up being slapped with this hefty punishment that sees them out of the Champions League, as one imagines Aguero would not be the only big name whose future at the Etihad Stadium could come into doubt.

MCFC have invested huge amounts in building a top team but it could all come crashing down quickly if their appeal fails.