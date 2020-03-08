Menu

“Should be starting” – Solskjaer team selection for Man United vs Man City criticised by these Red Devils fans

Some Manchester United fans are clearly frustrated to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer benching in-form loan signing Odion Ighalo for today’s game against Manchester City.

The Nigerian has been in superb form since joining Man Utd in January, scoring three goals in two starts for the club, including his brace against Derby County in the FA Cup earlier this week.

However, Solskjaer has opted to bench Ighalo for this afternoon’s big Manchester Derby, and many fans are disappointed with the decision over a player who is fast becoming a real fan-favourite at Old Trafford.

It’s not entirely clear why Solskjaer has decided to go for the likes of Anthony Martial and Daniel James in attack instead, but Ighalo could still be a useful option to come off the bench.

Despite Ighalo’s impressive start for the Red Devils, it could be argued that a game of this calibre might be a bit much for him so soon after joining the club.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer’s strategy works here, but for now most fans are not too happy with the Norwegian’s decision…

