Some Manchester United fans are clearly frustrated to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer benching in-form loan signing Odion Ighalo for today’s game against Manchester City.

The Nigerian has been in superb form since joining Man Utd in January, scoring three goals in two starts for the club, including his brace against Derby County in the FA Cup earlier this week.

However, Solskjaer has opted to bench Ighalo for this afternoon’s big Manchester Derby, and many fans are disappointed with the decision over a player who is fast becoming a real fan-favourite at Old Trafford.

It’s not entirely clear why Solskjaer has decided to go for the likes of Anthony Martial and Daniel James in attack instead, but Ighalo could still be a useful option to come off the bench.

Despite Ighalo’s impressive start for the Red Devils, it could be argued that a game of this calibre might be a bit much for him so soon after joining the club.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer’s strategy works here, but for now most fans are not too happy with the Norwegian’s decision…

Ighalo should be starting instead of James though — Ross Gallagher (@RossGallagher7) March 8, 2020

Ole is not starting Ighalo again ????? — ???? A??y??? ?? (@YemiOke_) March 8, 2020

Why isn't ighalo starting?? — luke ferguson (@yankyluke) March 8, 2020

Gutted Ighalo isn't starting but then again he lacks the pace to work well with Ole's punt and run football so can't say I'm surprised — Chris Varley (@bigcee75) March 8, 2020

Why is Ole not starting Jude Ighalo ?? — Kwasi Broda (@Michael72610953) March 8, 2020

Why James is in starting line up ahead of Ighalo and Greenwood? — ZAC (@JuttMehakma) March 8, 2020

How is Ighalo not starting man ffssss — Griezmann Chief (@Griezmannility) March 8, 2020

Either Greenwood or Ighalo should be starting, also I don’t rate this 3 at the back thing, should be a back 4 — sachin (@Sjohn54321) March 8, 2020

I just want to know why this guy will never start ighalo — Spending (@_benjoe) March 8, 2020