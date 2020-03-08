Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed a decision has been made on the future of midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The Serbia international’s future at Old Trafford had been in some doubt in recent times, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

This had led to Calciomercato recently linking Matic as a target for Inter Milan, but it seems the former Chelsea man’s improved recent form has earned him a longer stay at United.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, Man Utd boss Solskjaer says the club and the player have agreed to take up the option to extend Matic’s deal.

“He will stay here. Yeah, 100 per cent. We have agreed with him so he will stay,” Solskjaer said.

United fans may see this as a bit of a gamble given the player’s age, with Matic turning 32 next season and already occasionally looking past his peak, even if his form has taken a recent upward turn.

MUFC could probably still do with more investment in that area of the pitch, even if keeping Matic as a squad player is also a useful option.