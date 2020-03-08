Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are giving him probelems while selecting the team.

After returning to the North London club from his loan spell at Leeds United, Nketiah has been competing with the Frenchman for a place in the team’s playing XI. The 20-year-old started in yesterday’s match against West Ham but Lacazette replaced him near the hour-mark. The Frenchman eventually netted the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute.

Following the match, when asked why Lacazette didn’t start in the first place, Arteta replied as quoted by football.london: “I have two strikers at the moment that are making life difficult for me but at the same time it’s very good. They are both scoring, they are both in a good moment. I decided to play Eddie today for the type of defenders they had and the game plan we had but knowing that we needed Laca in the final moments (and) he was ready to do that. I saw it straight away the moment I was talking with him, giving him instructions on the touchline, he was alert, focused and I could see in his face he was really determined to come out there and score the goal like he did.”

Nketiah has done fairly well for Arsenal since returning, netting three goals in seven matches so far. Lacazette hasn’t had his best season, managing nine goals and three assists in 26 matches across all competitions.

Arteta may have a selection dilemma while choosing the starter but at the same time will also be hoping that both are in good form. After beating West Ham, Arsenal next play Manchester City on Wednesday.