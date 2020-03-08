Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer speculation is hotting up once again as it’s emerged he can leave Lazio for Manchester United and other top clubs for a fee of £87million this summer.

The Serbia international has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe for some time now, and his tremendous form for Lazio this season has them in serious contention for a surprise Serie A title victory.

United could do with the Milinkovic-Savic transfer to strengthen in what has long been a problem position for the club, especially with Paul Pogba’s future in doubt and the 25-year-old looking an ideal replacement.

It remains to be seen, however, if Man Utd can win the race for his signature as reports claim Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a bid for him this summer.

This means United may have to act fast to ensure they can win the race for the Milinkovic-Savic transfer, though it may be that they need to sort out Pogba’s future before being able to spend that kind of money on his replacement.

One imagines, however, that playing in the Premier League could surely be a big draw for a player like Milinkovic-Savic.

On the other hand, though, PSG currently look more likely to be able to guarantee Champions League football to the player, as well as perhaps a realistic shot at winning the trophy in the near future.