Video: Mason Mount’s smart finish gives Chelsea the lead vs Everton

Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea against Everton with this smart turn and finish in the first half.

Watch below as Mount gets into a good position before turning and driving a low, powerful effort into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

What a fine finish from Mason Mount! ? The 21-year-old beats Pickford at the near post to score his sixth Premier League goal of the season. ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #CHEEVE here: https://t.co/JelZyWqE5t

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/O9Pz5fpxJR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 8, 2020

This was a good move by Chelsea, who kept the ball well and eventually opened Everton up with their slick play and movement.

Not long after this, Pedro added a second for the Blues, who could be set for a pretty comfortable afternoon against the Toffees today.