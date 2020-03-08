Menu

Video: Mason Mount’s smart finish gives Chelsea the lead vs Everton

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea against Everton with this smart turn and finish in the first half.

Watch below as Mount gets into a good position before turning and driving a low, powerful effort into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

This was a good move by Chelsea, who kept the ball well and eventually opened Everton up with their slick play and movement.

Not long after this, Pedro added a second for the Blues, who could be set for a pretty comfortable afternoon against the Toffees today.

