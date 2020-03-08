Although Manchester United could be said to be more than happy with their acquisition of Bruno Fernandes, there was another high profile player that they didn’t get, and who apparently pulled the plug on the deal whilst his agent was sat in Ed Woodward’s office.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus star, Paulo Dybala, decided to stay in Italy and appeared unconcerned about a potential move to England.

Not only that, he cancelled the deal whilst his representative, Jorge Antun, was at Man United’s London office, hammering out the terms with Ed Woodward.

Had the deal come off, it would’ve been interesting to see how a player of Dybala’s stature would’ve coped with the cut and thrust of the Premier League.

In Italy, where the game is a fair bit slower, he routinely has time to be able to pick his passes and consistently execute his delivery.

Whether the pace of the game in England might’ve got the better of him is a moot point, but not seeing him in a United shirt and giving it a go will surely have come as a disappointment to many of their supporters.

Particularly as it’s now come to light just how close the transfer was from being completed.