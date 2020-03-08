It’s still difficult to work out how good this Man United team actually is.

Every time you write them off they come back with a great result, while they are capable of putting good results together before having an absolute shocker that just sets everything back.

READ MORE: Willian Man Utd transfer back on following HUGE development at Chelsea

Harry Maguire seems to epitomise that, at his best he’s dominating and exactly what they need, but he can also look slow and cumbersome at times too.

Despite that, it’s clear they are a better side when he plays, so this image from earlier should come as good news for the team:

Harry Maguire and Daniel James have met up with the #mufc squad this morning.

?: Eamonn and James Clarke pic.twitter.com/B86WiWnVXj — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 8, 2020

Sky Sports had previously suggested he was a big injury doubt after missing the game against Derby County, but this suggests he could be involved today.