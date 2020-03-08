Menu

Photo: Possible good news for Man United as ace met up with the squad this morning ahead of clash with Man City

It’s still difficult to work out how good this Man United team actually is.

Every time you write them off they come back with a great result, while they are capable of putting good results together before having an absolute shocker that just sets everything back.

Harry Maguire seems to epitomise that, at his best he’s dominating and exactly what they need, but he can also look slow and cumbersome at times too.

Despite that, it’s clear they are a better side when he plays, so this image from earlier should come as good news for the team:

Sky Sports had previously suggested he was a big injury doubt after missing the game against Derby County, but this suggests he could be involved today.

