Ex-Liverpool star Raheem Sterling has sounded a warning telling his former club to prepare for a ‘massive reaction’ from Manchester City if and when they surrender their Premier League title to the Reds.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been a cut above the rest in their last two Premier League campaigns winning the league title for two consecutive seasons, but have found themselves behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side for the majority of this season.

The Anfield club have matched City’s record set in the 2017/18 season for consecutive wins, at 18 wins in a row and are cruising towards their first-ever Premier League title.

However, Sterling, who is enjoying one of his best seasons statistically, scoring 20 goals this season for the Citizens has sounded a warning to his former employers despite the easy time they’ve had this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, before the Manchester derby about Liverpool and next season, Sterling said: “Liverpool have been far better than everyone in the league and have been consistent, that is why they are top of the league.

“We have been slacking, we haven’t kept our standards that we know we can keep to. From now to the end of the season we have to try and win every single game and whatever happens, happens. It’s in Liverpool’s hands and that’s it.

“We won the league twice in a row. Liverpool are winning, leading at this point in time.

“But I’m pretty sure that come the end of the season our boys will go away and come back again very hurt if they do pick up the league, and we will be up and running for next season for sure.

“[It will be] a massive reaction.”

As it currently stands Man City are 25 points behind the league leaders Liverpool and the Reds are on course to lift the Premier League trophy in May.