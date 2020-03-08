Ronaldinho faces six months in JAIL after being denied bail over alleged passport fraud

Brazil legend Ronaldinho could reportedly be facing as long as six months behind bars as he’s been denied bail amid his ongoing case over alleged passport fraud.

As has been widely reported, the former Barcelona and AC Milan star was alleged to have tried to enter Paraguay with a fake passport, and he’s already spent a couple of nights in a prison cell.

The 39-year-old’s post-playing career has really not gone as planned after a number of poor decisions in his private and business life.

According to a report in the Daily Star, Ronaldinho and his brother are being held in police custody and there’s no guarantee he’ll be let out any time in the next six months.

This is because a judge has accepted prosecutors’ claims that he posed a serious flight risk if he was released from custody.

Ronaldinho was one of the greatest players of his generation and it is truly sad to see what’s happened to him off the pitch in recent years.