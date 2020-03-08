Menu

“Stupid and clueless”: These Real Madrid fans turn against Zidane after loss to Real Betis

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Of course it’s great when your team wins their biggest derby matches, but it must be a hollow feeling when a big victory is immediately cancelled out by a poor defeat.

Real Madrid took control of La Liga last weekend after they defeated Barcelona in The Clasico, but they lost at Real Betis tonight and that means Barcelona are immediately back in control at the top.

To make things even worse from a Real point of view, the winner was scored by former Barcelona forward Cristian Tello.

READ MORE: Video: Former Barcelona forward Cristian Tello does his old club a huge favour to put Betis ahead against Real Madrid

It seems fair to say that the winner of La Liga this term will owe a lot to their rival’s incompetence instead of their own brilliance. It’s also worth pointing out that Barca look capable of dropping more points before the end of the season, so this is far from over.

That’s little consolation to these Real Madrid fans tonight who were furious with the display, and Zinedine Zidane is also coming under fire:

The case with Benzema is tough, it’s clear Zidane trusts him and he was excellent in the first half of the season, but the goals have dried up and he was at fault when he gave the ball away for the winner today too.

They do need to make some changes in the Summer, but it remains to be seen if that means in the dugout.

 

More Stories Zinedine Zidane