“Stupid and clueless”: These Real Madrid fans turn against Zidane after loss to Real Betis

Of course it’s great when your team wins their biggest derby matches, but it must be a hollow feeling when a big victory is immediately cancelled out by a poor defeat.

Real Madrid took control of La Liga last weekend after they defeated Barcelona in The Clasico, but they lost at Real Betis tonight and that means Barcelona are immediately back in control at the top.

To make things even worse from a Real point of view, the winner was scored by former Barcelona forward Cristian Tello.

It seems fair to say that the winner of La Liga this term will owe a lot to their rival’s incompetence instead of their own brilliance. It’s also worth pointing out that Barca look capable of dropping more points before the end of the season, so this is far from over.

That’s little consolation to these Real Madrid fans tonight who were furious with the display, and Zinedine Zidane is also coming under fire:

Until you Zidane fans start to see how stupid and clueless he is, Real Madrid will not improve when it matters. KROOS and Modric all off and you expect to have a result? Vinicius was Usain Bolting around the field and you still believe he can improve? ????.. Wake up Jare — skeelz… (@DatNupeBlood) March 8, 2020

Zidane really made us beat BARCELONA only to go on top for a week and lose the league to relegation fighting Betis ? — Tushar ? (@TusharBlanco) March 8, 2020

Zidane should leave and take Benzema and Vasquez with him — Galactico Haaland (@GalacticoHaala1) March 8, 2020

The bald fraud Zidane lost today. #RealBetisRealMadrid — Joe Goldberg (@billmal071) March 8, 2020

Zidane and Benzema out if we want to compete again — Josh Celecia (@JoshCelecia) March 8, 2020

Zidane needs to fix himself first

He’s not gonna get anything if he remains so stubborn — Shubham Doultani (@fedeisfuture) March 8, 2020

This particular one is on Zidane. The fact that he’s stubborn and keeps playing Benzema even when it’s obvious that he’s been impotent in attack makes him responsible for this loss. — Raul Nino (@raulnino07) March 8, 2020

The case with Benzema is tough, it’s clear Zidane trusts him and he was excellent in the first half of the season, but the goals have dried up and he was at fault when he gave the ball away for the winner today too.

They do need to make some changes in the Summer, but it remains to be seen if that means in the dugout.