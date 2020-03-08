Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Kepa Arrizabalaga hasn’t been at his very best for Chelsea this season so far, conceding 43 goals in 32 matches across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Chelsea star admits he “tried everything” to clinch January transfer window escape

According to Express, the Blues are interested in signing Ter Stegen as a replacement for the Spaniard who Frank Lampard is prepared to offload. This report also claims that other keepers Chelsea have looked at include Ajax’s Andre Onana and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Currently valued at €90 million according to Transfermarkt, Ter Stegen has done pretty well for Barcelona this season. The German international has kept 11 clean sheets in 2019/20 so far while conceding 34 goals in as many matches across all competitions which is a pretty decent record considering the Blaugrana’s defence.

Provided Kepa doesn’t improve, Chelsea might have to look for a replacement in the summer and Ter Stegen could be a pretty good option. However, Barcelona would be far from willing to let go of the 27-year-old given his importance to the team.

The Express’ report does state, however, that Chelsea have been placed on alert for a potential deal for Ter Stegen due to him falling out with Barca team-mate Lionel Messi.

It’s easy to see how the former Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper could be an upgrade on the unconvincing Kepa at Stamford Bridge.