“The fear instilled is real”: These fans rejoice as Man United ace keeps Raheem Sterling quiet in the first half

We’ve seen this season that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is outstanding when defending in a 1v1 situation, and he’s been getting the best of Raheem Sterling so far today.

It’s interesting that Pep Guardiola has played Sterling out on that wing when he know’s it’s United’s stronger side defensively, and his star man has had no joy so far.

Of course the United full back needs to improve going forward and he does lack composure once he get’s over the halfway line, but his powers of recovery and tackling ability are incredible to see.

It’s led to plenty of fans taking to Twitter to point out that Wan Bissaka may have a Raheem Sterling sized object in his pocket at half time:

There’s still a half to go so plenty can still change, but United look to be in control here. It’s not clear if moving Sterling inside or swapping wings might help to open up this defence, but he’s not getting any joy just now.

