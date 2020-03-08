We’ve seen this season that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is outstanding when defending in a 1v1 situation, and he’s been getting the best of Raheem Sterling so far today.

It’s interesting that Pep Guardiola has played Sterling out on that wing when he know’s it’s United’s stronger side defensively, and his star man has had no joy so far.

Of course the United full back needs to improve going forward and he does lack composure once he get’s over the halfway line, but his powers of recovery and tackling ability are incredible to see.

It’s led to plenty of fans taking to Twitter to point out that Wan Bissaka may have a Raheem Sterling sized object in his pocket at half time:

Wan Bissaka bodying Sterling again. The fear instilled is real. Sterling so scared literally kicking the ball out of play ? #mufc #ManCity — elflexo (@elflexo4) March 8, 2020

Wan Bissaka is pocketing Sterling loll. Got him in a box ? — Kawhi Leonard is The Modern Day MJ (@DanDroppedU1) March 8, 2020

Wan bissaka is sterling’s boogie man. Sterling can’t dribble past this guy — Sadeeq Ahmad (@Sadeeqtafeeda29) March 8, 2020

Wan Bissaka is a big man for Sterling ? — Sam (@KerinSam) March 8, 2020

Wan bissaka destroying sterling yet again.. — JEZUS (@Elrox007) March 8, 2020

Either Sterling is so poor today or Wan Bissaka has been excellent in marking him. #MUNMCI — Okulo Jnr (@Okulo_Jnr) March 8, 2020

There’s still a half to go so plenty can still change, but United look to be in control here. It’s not clear if moving Sterling inside or swapping wings might help to open up this defence, but he’s not getting any joy just now.