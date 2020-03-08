Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Rangers left-back Borna Barisic in the summer.

The Croatian international has had a pretty good season with Steven Gerrard’s side so far, netting twice while providing 14 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to a report from 90min, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants a new left-back as a priority this summer and the club are interested in signing Barisic, who would cost £22million.

The report also claims that Spurs are willing to let go of Danny Rose before the expiration of his contract in 2021, whilst also casting doubt over Jan Vertonghen’s future.

Tottenham could well need to sign a new left-back if both Rose and Vertonghen leave and Barisic could be a really good addition to their squad. The 27-year-old has done well for Rangers this season and he could well be a regular starter for Croatia at Euro 2020.

The Scottish side may prefer to keep Barisic but if they can’t, they could make a pretty hefty profit from his sale, with 90min explaining that he cost only £2.2m back in 2018, but could now leave for as much as ten times that amount.