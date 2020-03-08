Video: Aaron Ramsey pounces to score a potentially vital goal for Juventus vs Inter

There was plenty of talk in January about Aaron Ramsey moving back to the Premier League, but he’s really starting to establish himself at Juve now.

He’s looked dangerous all night with some late runs in the box, but this actually showed the instincts of a striker as he pounced on the loose ball to fire his side in front:

? AARON RAMSEY WITH A CRUCIAL GOAL FOR JUVE! ?? The Welshman puts the Bianconeri in front in the Derby d’Italia! pic.twitter.com/2YpX6DJpsH — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 8, 2020

It could be a huge goal because this would put his side back on top, and it would also put some real distance between them and Antonio Conte’s side.

The game is behind closed doors so it’s odd to hear no crowd noise, but it’s clear how much the goal meant to the former Arsenal man.