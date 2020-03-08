With the coronavirus having taken hold of large swathes of Italy, the Serie A game between Juventus and Inter Milan is being played behind closed doors on Sunday night.

No supporters at the game produced a comical image as the players disembarked from the team bus.

More Stories / Latest News “It’s a magnificent thing what’s happening for him”- Ian Wright hails Manchester United ace Bad news for Spurs as Daniel Levy issues worrying statement about summer spending “Already a United legend”: These fans hail the impact of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford

As Cristiano Ronaldo came into view, he made his way over to where the Juve supporters would normally be standing, and with a wicked grin on his face, he began high-fiving absolutely nobody!