Video: Excellent play from Paulo Dybala fools Ashley Young as he pokes Juve 2-0 in front

Manchester United FC
It really shows the strength of the Juventus squad when they can bring Paulo Dybala on as an impact sub – most clubs in the world would pay huge money to have him as a regular starter.

This goal was a lovely move from the back but owed a lot to the magic of Dybala, and he finished by sending Ashley Young the wrong way and almost toe-poking the ball home:

 

To be fair to Young he’s not the only one at fault here but he is beaten too easily, but it’s a great team goal and should be enough to seal the points for Juve.

