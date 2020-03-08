Video: Former Barcelona forward Cristian Tello does his old club a huge favour to put Betis ahead against Real Madrid

This looked like a game where Real Madrid might struggle, and if they do go on to lose then it means the win in the Clasico last week doesn’t really count for much.

A loss tonight would leave Barcelona back at the top of the league, and it’s a former Barca man who’s just scored the potentially vital goal.

Betis are very strong at home and Real have allowed the game to be surprisingly open, as seen by the goal where Tello has so much room.

There may still be more goals in this game, but Cristian Tello may have done his old club a massive favour here.