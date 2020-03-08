Video: Goran Pandev fires Genoa ahead vs AC Milan in an eerily silent San Siro

Of course there are some vital reasons that some games are being played behind closed doors just now, but it’s also strange to hear all the shouts and have no crowd noise at all.

AC Milan are playing Genoa in front of an empty San Siro this afternoon, and the atmosphere makes it sound like a Sunday League game rather than a Serie A fixture.

It was already eerily silent, but Goran Pandev has just silenced any remaining noise by striking first to give the visitors the lead:

The former Inter striker is still going strong at 36 and couldn’t have missed this, but the lack of celebration and noise is a tough one to process.