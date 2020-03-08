Menu

Video – Horrendous Ederson error almost gifts Martial a second goal in Manchester derby

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial was a whisker away from giving his side a 2-0 lead in the derby after a horrendous error from Man City keeper, Ederson.

The ball had been played back to the custodian who was under no pressure whatsoever, but in trying to roll his foot over the ball, his mistake nearly led to a second goal.

A momentary lapse of concentration meant that his attempted control was anything but. As the ball headed towards goal and with Martial bearing down on him, Ederson just managed to get back in time to save his, and City’s blushes.

